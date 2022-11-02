...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions from snow and black
ice. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and
South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 80 and north to south
oriented highways such as Highway 287...especially for light
weight and high profile vehicles...including light load semis
and those towing camper trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
The Rawlins City Council approved the first reading and waive the reading of Rawlins Municipal Ordinance 5.08.425: ‘Delivery of Alcoholic Liquors and Malt Beverages’ during the meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The ordinance states that the city of Rawlins doesn’t currently have and ordinance that allows or regulates the sale or delivery of alcoholic liquor and malt beverages outside established licensed premises.
It also states, “the governing body of the city of Rawlins, Carbon County, Wyoming, has determined that it would be in the best interest of promoting and supporting small businesses to adopt such regulation. Modifying Rawlins municipal code in conformance with Wyoming state statutes will not serve to impede or impair the safety of the general welfare.”
Vice-mayor Jacquelin R. Wells said that she thinks it is a good ordinance.
Before the vote, councilor Chris Weisenburg said that he agreed with Wells but asked whether or not TIPS training would be required of those doing the delivering.
TIPS, Training for Intervention Procedures, is a program for education and training for the responsible service, sale and consumption of alcohol, according to www.gettips.com.
City attorney Gwendolyn Wade said, “The actual purchase is made by the business that has the retail liquor license, which is required to have TIPS training.”
The next reading of the ordinance is set to be presented at the city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.