During the SummerFest event on Saturday, July 8, many local residents, officials, committee members and more gathered to celebrate the opening of the Depot Park Splash Pad, located in downtown Rawlins.
Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips
The splash pad has been several years in the making, due to the need for community fundraising. The idea came about from a city council member in 2012 and was presented to Rawlins DDA/Main Street.
The splash pad has been several years in the making, due to the need for community fundraising. The idea came about from a city council member in 2012 and was presented to Rawlins DDA/Main Street.
According to a press release from the city of Rawlins, “In 2014, Wyoming Main Street Technical Assistance funds were used to study the feasibility of a splash pad in Depot Park. This study concluded that it was a feasible site with water and electricity. It also shared that the maintenance costs of the splash pad would be similar to the cost of the existing fountain, which was in need of updating and safety improvements.”
In 2015, after discovering that it was indeed a viable project, there was a community survey conducted by Rawlins DDA/Main Street. The community survey was done in order to identify a “focus” for the annual project fundraising; the splash pad project was chosen.
“The Rawlins City Council approved the project in March 2015. Rawlins DDA/Main Street raised funds for the splash pad during the 2015-2019 Passion and Pride Balls from business, industry and individual donors, totaling $120,000,” it states. “A community splash pad committee was formed to complete the final design, which went out to initial bid in 2020.
“The splash pad construction is an example of community contractors working together to create a community asset. The original bid was for a Design-Build, which required a splash pad company to oversee all of the work for the entire project. After bids came back well over budget, the project was divided into three components that would be bid on and then completed by different companies.”
The new splash pad is 30 feet in diameter. It includes multiple inground nozzles that are set at different heights and sprays, as well as six LED multi-colored lights and two jelly sticks.
“The pad itself is blue, and the jelly sticks are custom colored in ‘Rawlins Red.’ It is user-activated by pressing a foot pad,” the press release states. “On average, a splash pad uses approximately the same amount of water in a week as watering all yards within one residential block for a week. Small commercial splash pads typically use around 5,000-10,000 gallons per day.
The brand-new splash pad will be open to enjoy on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., until further notice, based on water availability/restrictions.