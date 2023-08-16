RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council, during the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, voted to approve the donation of six donated .22 rifles as surplus for the Woodward and Associates Fall Auction.
The auction is set to be held on Sept. 16.
According to the agenda, “Last year, a local individual, Ben Whitfield, donated six sed .22 rifles to the shooting range. The rifles are made by The Birmingham Small Arms Co. LTD in England. These rifles are outdated and not functional for use within any of our shooting programs.
“The staff would like to declare the rifles surplus and send them to the Woodward and Associates Auction in Rawlins on Sept. 16, 2023. Our goal would be to use any proceeds from the rifle sales to purchase 20-gauge shotguns to help support our youth sporting clays programs, which we are in the process of expanding.”
The agenda states that the demand for the rifles isn’t likely to be very high.
“It is possible, however, that there are collectors present at the auction who might be interested in purchasing the rifles. This auction typically brings potential buyers from eight to nine states each year,” it states. Our previous city attorney suggested staff bring this item before the council to get direction. Since each rifle is estimated to be less than $500 in value, the attorney said we can do as the Council wishes without additional processes."
The auctioning off of the rifles will allow the city of Rawlins to purchase 20-gauge shotguns. The guns will be used in the youth sporting clays program.
