Image one

The Rawlins City Council, during the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, voted to approve the donation of six donated .22 rifles as surplus for the Woodward and Associates Fall Auction.

 Rawlins Times Photo

The auction is set to be held on Sept. 16.

