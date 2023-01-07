Image one

After conferring with the Carbon County clerk - elections, the Secretary of State’s local election officer, the city will move forward in accordance with W.S. 15-1-107(c) to fill the vacant seat on the City of Rawlins City Council.

The city is also adding a feedback poll to allow for formalized input from residents of Ward 2, which the state statute does not require. The following process will begin immediately:

