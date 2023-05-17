...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
North Platte River at Saratoga affecting Carbon County.
.Warm temperatures will continue melting the high mountain snowpack
and increase river flows. In addition, we may receive some
additional rainfall amounts on Thursday. This may result in the
Upper North Platte River reaching close to minor flood stage this
weekend. Stay Tuned.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1000 AM MDT.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...North Platte River at Saratoga.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Low lying areas in the Deer
Haven RV Park just north of Saratoga begin to be impacted by flood
waters. Water approaches low lying areas of homes along the river
in town. Water enters low lying areas of Veterans Island Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 7.8 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat
North Platte River
Saratoga 8.5 7.8 Wed 8 am MDT 8.1 8.3 8.4
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon affecting
Carbon County.
For the Little Snake River...including Little Snake River near
Dixon...Moderate flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Flooding is occurring. Most flood related deaths occur in
automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or
low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a
small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over
higher ground.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 330 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding will continue.
* WHERE...Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Moderate flooding occurs in many areas
throughout the town of Baggs. Moderate to major lowland flooding
occurs from Dixon to Baggs. Flood wave travel time to Baggs is
approximately 2 to 3 hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The river is estimated to be at 9.7 feet at 1100 PM May 16th.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a
maximum value of 10.9 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.8 feet on 05/31/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Fld Observed Forecasts (11 pm MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri
Little Snake River
Little Snake River near Dixo 9.5 MSG unknown 10.0 10.4 10.
RAWLINS -- According to a press release from the city of Rawlins, "Level D" has been reached from the water use management as defined in Rawlins Municipal Code 13.10.
"However, with the pretreatment plant and good runoff from the springs, our water restrictions initially allow watering of turf three times a week for all households and businesses," the press release states. "This will go into effect on Monday, May 22, to allow time for adequate notice to the community."
This year's restrictions will be reevaluated each week. There is a possibility that restrictions will change throughout the summer, especially as the temperature increases and flows decrease from the springs.
Restrictions:
- Residences and businesses may water their lawns three times per week - only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, only between the hours of 4-10 a.m. and 6-10 p.m.
- Trees, bushes, gardens, etc., may be watered any day of the week as needed using a manually operated hose with an automatic shut-off valve between the hours of 4-10 a.m. and 6-10 p.m.
- Please do not waste water, such as allowing it to run down the street or washing hard surfaces. Washing parking lots, sidewalks or driveways with a hose is prohibited except for construction, safety and health reasons. Do not allow water to run into or pool in gutters, streets and sidewalks.
- The press release states that the city does not expect to grant any additional water use for grass seed or new sod.
All city facilities which are supplied by treated water, including all parks and the cemetery, will be restricted to the equivalent volume of two days per week. This volume of watering will happen throughout the week and overnight to spread out the work and the water use. Parks will also be prepared to reduce their water
use at any time to help provide additional water to residents. Our Parks Division takes extra care of our green spaces, such as aerating and fertilizing, which helps the water to be used as wisely as possible and the grass to stay healthy on reduced water.
According to resources provided by the University of Wyoming Extension Office, watering of turf grass should ideally occur in two to three irrigations per week.
Enough water should be provided so that the water can soak deep into the ground. Shallow, frequent irrigations will encourage shallow root growth and weaken lawn health.
The extension office has many resources to offer scientific advice on lawn health, landscape design and more. The extension office also offers one-on-one consulting. Please call 307-328-2642.
"We are still in the process of fine-tuning the operations of the pretreatment plant, but as of today our low-pressure tank farm is more than 70% full," the press release states. "Thank you to everyone who conserved water over the last two weeks to allow the wet run of the plant to take place safely."
Want all the details about water? Visit www.rawlinswy.gov/water. Want to make sure you see our water announcements? Sign up for news via email or text at www.rawlinswy.gov/notifyme under “City of Rawlins News.” For more information, please contact Mira Miller, city of Rawlins community relations/PIO, at 307-328- 4500 ext. 1022.