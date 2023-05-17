Image one
Image courtesy of city of Rawlins

RAWLINS -- According to a press release from the city of Rawlins, "Level D" has been reached from the water use management as defined in Rawlins Municipal Code 13.10. 

"However, with the pretreatment plant and good runoff from the springs, our water restrictions initially allow watering of turf three times a week for all households and businesses," the press release states. "This will go into effect on Monday, May 22, to allow time for adequate notice to the community."

