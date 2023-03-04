Image one

The city of Rawlins has received an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant for Local Governments from the Wyoming State & Investment Board (SLIB) for $917,548.00.

 Photo courtesy of the city of Rawlins

RAWLINS -- The city of Rawlins has received an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant for Local Governments from the Wyoming State & Investment Board (SLIB) for $917,548.00 for the replacement of 15 spring and junction boxes in the Sage Creek Basin.

These boxes will allow us to capture more water in the springs for transport, treatment, and use in the City of Rawlins and Town of Sinclair.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus