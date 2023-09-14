Landfill voucher

The free construction and demolition landfill vouchers that were sent in the mail to local residents are set to expire on Saturday, Sept. 30.

 Photo courtesy of city of Rawlins

RAWLINS – The free construction and demolition landfill vouchers that were sent in the mail to local residents are set to expire on Saturday, Sept. 30. 

In a recent Facebook post by the city of Rawlins, the reminder was put out for residents to remember to use their free vouchers before the date of expiration.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus