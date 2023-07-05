Image one

 Photo courtesy of the city of Rawlins

RAWLINS -- After years of community fundraising, the Depot Park Splash Pad will open on Saturday, July 8, at 11:30 am!

The ribbon cutting will take place as part of SummerFest and include representatives from the city of Rawlins, Rawlins DDA/Main Street and the Community Splash Pad Committee. The splash pad will be open on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., until further notice based on water availability/restrictions.

