RAWLINS -- In a recent press release from the city of Rawlins, the local groups, organizations and individuals were thanked for their efforts in the cleaning of the community.
"It really does take a village. We want to give a special shout-out to the numerous local groups, organizations and individuals who have dedicated thousands of hours to cleaning our community so far this summer!" the press release states.
Econolodge, Quality Motors and Sign Krafts donated funds to the Rawlins Middle School Choir, Rawlins High School cheer and Old Pen Joint Powers Board to clean areas on the east side of town.
"Thanks to these businesses for their donations and to the organizations for your time cleaning!" it states.
The Carbon County Higher Education Center’s Nursing Class picked up on North Higley. The local youth from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints cleaned the cemetery.
The 2023 Class of Leadership Carbon County has been cleaning areas all around the county, including near Railroad Street, South Higley Street and the Wyoming Frontier Prison in Rawlins.
"Thank you to these three groups!"
Downtown projects and cleaning have been completed by numerous Super Saturday “Downtown Project Day” attendees on June 10, such as Lori and Ray Hansen, Steve and Mara Sanger, Mortenson, and Williams!
"Thank you! As always, a huge thank you to everyone who Adopts-A-Street, Highway, Park, or Area - Ace Hardware, Boys and Girls Club, Carbon County Child Development, Carbon County COVE, Carbon County Economic Development Corporation, Carbon County Senior Services, City of Rawlins, Hofmann and Ramsey CPAs, Jubilate Ensembles/Rawlins Music Academy, KOA Campground, Lions Club, Louis Espinoza, Pet Partners, Project Reach, Rawlins Family Recreation Center, Rotary Club, Steve Sanger, Terry & Debbie Weickum, Volunteers of America/Stepping Stones Youth Home, Western Hills Campground, Williams, Windswept Goods and the Wyoming Frontier Prison!" the press release states.
"Want to help keep our community clean? Adopt a street, park, or other area! Join us on July 15 for Community Clean-Up Day! Clean-up with city supplies and bag pickup on your own schedule!"