Community, lawmakers show support for parents suing SCSD1 for secretly transitioning their child

Many community members, including a few state legislators, attended Monday night’s Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s Board of Trustees meeting where many spoke out against the district’s handling of certain issues when it comes to informing parents and guardians. Pictured in the crowd are Sen. Stacy Jones of Senate District 13, Rep. Cody Wylie of House District 39 and Sen. John Kolb of Senate District 12.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County residents attended Monday’s Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees meeting and spoke out in support of Sean and Ashley Willey, the couple suing the school district for concealing information regarding the social transition of their child.

As the meeting got started and the central administration building began to fill up with people, board of trustees chairman Carol Jelaco made a statement regarding the lawsuit since it has been a hot topic around the state and even the national media.

