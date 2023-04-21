Website/social media: carbonlibraries.org and facebook.com/CCLSWY
Meeting address/times: This group meets every Monday at 4 p.m. at the Encampment Library, 202 Rankin St., Encampment.
Approximate number of members: Numbers change weekly
Qualifications for membership: None
Cost of membership: Free
Description of your group: All practicing levels welcome; no experience needed.
Who to contact: Dawna Martin, 307-327-5775, encrivbrlib@carbonlibraries.org
