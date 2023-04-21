Website/social media: facebook.com/groups/185027469511
Meeting address/times: Meeting location varies. Follow our Facebook page and check email for next meeting times and locations.
Approximate number of members: 40
Qualifications for membership: An interest in fishing, outdoors, water habitat management and protection, helping to build the next generation to follow the traditions and values of Trout Unlimited.
Cost of membership: Annual membership to Trout Unlimited; first year just $17.95, and $15 of that stays in the local chapter.
Description of your group: Community events, education and rehabilitation.
Who to contact: George Phillips, Pvtroutunlimited@gmail.com
