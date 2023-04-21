Website/social media: rawlinsflyingclub.com, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082871065576 and aopa.org/destinations/flyingclub/35417#club
Meeting address/times: Rawlins Muni/Harvey Field Airport Club Hanger
Approximate number of members: 20
Qualifications for membership: Desire to learn to fly and become active in promoting aviation.
Cost of membership: $155 initiation fee and then $30 per month.
Description of your group: Our club’s goal is to make it easier and more feasible to learn to fly, and for new and current members to be able to fly without the cost of owning their own plane.
Who to contact: Arlen Hughes, 307-329-7240, rawlinsflyingclub1@gmail.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.