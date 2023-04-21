Website/social media: carbonlibraries.org and facebook.com/CCLSWY
Meeting address/times: This group meets on the third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Rawlins Library, 215 W. Buffalo St., Rawlins.
Approximate number of members: 10
Qualifications for membership: 18+
Cost of membership: Free
Description of your group: This group meets to discuss the current book and future books. On occasion, this group will watch movies linked to the books.
Who to contact: Amelia Gilbert, 307-328-2608, programming@carbonlibraries.org
