Website/social media: carbonlibraries.org and facebook.com/CCLSWY
Meeting address/times: This group meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Sinclair Library, 604 Lincoln Ave., Sinclair.
Approximate number of members: Numbers change weekly
Qualifications for membership: This group is meant for children, so you must have a child to attend.
Cost of membership: Free
Who to contact: Amelia Gilbert, 307-328-2608, programming@carbonlibraries.org
