The Rawlins City Council voted to allow Mayor Terry Weickum to sign a County Wide Consensus Block Grant application form (BYF 13/14 funding) for the town of Hanna reimbursement, during the meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
The grant, in the amount of $8,003.00, would be a reimbursement for the loader and dozer that was purchased from the High-Country Joint Powers for $10,000, if awarded.
The Construction Account Grant application is being submitted to the State Loan and Investment Board on behalf of the town of Hanna.
If awarded, the reimbursement will be used for the remaining balance of the 2013 Federal Mineral Royalty Capital Construction Account Grant.
In order for the town of Hanna to receive the $8,0003.00 reimbursement, 70% of the Carbon County population has to approve the authorization.
According to the agenda, “The town of Hanna contacted the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) to see if there were any funds available to assist with the purchasing of the loader and dozer.
“SLIB was able to find some unused funds from the 2013 Federal Mineral Royalty Capital Construction Account Grant.”