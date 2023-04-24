Image one

 Rawlins Times Photo

RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council voted to allow Mayor Terry Weickum to sign a County Wide Consensus Block Grant application form (BYF 13/14 funding) for the town of Hanna reimbursement, during the meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

The grant, in the amount of $8,003.00, would be a reimbursement for the loader and dozer that was purchased from the High-Country Joint Powers for $10,000, if awarded.

