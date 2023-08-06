Image one

During the 2023 Carbon County Fair’s livestock auction, held on Friday, Aug. 4, local students Hyrum Heward and Bridger Cozzens were recognized for being inducted into the 4-H Honor Club.

 Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips

RAWLINS – During the 2023 Carbon County Fair’s livestock auction, held on Friday, Aug. 4, local students Hyrum Heward and Bridger Cozzens were recognized for being inducted into the 4-H Honor Club.

“In Wyoming 4-H, we have a club called the 4-H Honor Club,” said Emily Haver, 4-H educator for Carbon County. “We thought it would be fitting to recognize some of our kids for the hard work that people don’t get to see,” Haver said. We have something called the Achievement Program. Each year, 4-Hers fill out a record book of all that they have done throughout the year.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters
comments powered by Disqus