RAWLINS – During the 2023 Carbon County Fair’s livestock auction, held on Friday, Aug. 4, local students Hyrum Heward and Bridger Cozzens were recognized for being inducted into the 4-H Honor Club.
“In Wyoming 4-H, we have a club called the 4-H Honor Club,” said Emily Haver, 4-H educator for Carbon County. “We thought it would be fitting to recognize some of our kids for the hard work that people don’t get to see,” Haver said. We have something called the Achievement Program. Each year, 4-Hers fill out a record book of all that they have done throughout the year.”
Haver added that they add to the book each year, recording the things that they have accomplished.
“After they accumulate 19 achievement points, which would take a minimum of seven years, they are inducted into the Wyoming 4-H Honor Club,” she explained. “They get a $500 scholarship, bag from the Carbon County Fair Board, a certificate and a pin from the Wyoming 4-H Office.
“It’s all to recognize their hard work that you don’t get to see.”
Heward has been a member of 4-H for eight years.
His projects have included visual arts, woodworking, aerospace, dogs, photography, pistol, rifle and “self-determined.”
“This year, he won grand champion for welding,” Haver said.
Cozzens is a nine-year 4-h member.
“Bridger’s most notable project has been swine for almost all of his years. But he also used to be a shooting sports kid,” she explained. “He did archery, rifle, woodworking and visual arts.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.