...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
North Platte River at Saratoga affecting Carbon County.
.Warm temperatures will continue to melt the snowpack above 9000ft
during the next couple of weeks. This will continue to cause some
rises along the North Platte River at Saratoga. The river is
currently in action stage and is expected to approach minor flood
stage Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates if forecasts increase
for mid- to late-week.
For the Upper North Platte River...including Saratoga...flooding is
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible. Increasing chances of minor flooding
early to mid-week with Minor Flood Stage becoming more likely.
* WHERE...North Platte River at Saratoga.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Water approaches low lying
areas of homes along the river in town. Water enters low lying
areas of Veterans Island Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM MDT Sunday, May 21 the stage was 7.9 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu
North Platte River
Saratoga 8.5 7.9 Sun 8 am MDT 8.2 8.4 8.5
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon and Baggs
affecting Carbon County.
.Snowmelt above 9000ft will continue to create daily fluctuations on
the Little Snake River this week. Rainfall this week may add to the
rises.
For the Little Snake River...including Little Snake River near
Dixon...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 600 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon and
Baggs.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...Impacts...Minor Flood Stage starts at 9.5 feet. Standing
water occurs over low lying areas along the left and right river
banks. Minor lowland flooding occurs near the town of Baggs.
At 10.5 feet, Moderate flooding occurs in many areas throughout the
town of Baggs. Moderate to major lowland flooding occurs from Dixon
to Baggs. Flood wave travel time to Baggs is approximately 2 to 3
hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 10.0 feet Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.1 feet on 02/11/1962.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Fld Observed Forecasts (11 am MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu
Little Snake River
Little Snake River near Dixo 9.5 MSG unknown 9.6 9.8 9.7
&&
Laura Mischke and a class of fifth graders at Rawlins Elementary School (RES) hosted STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) guest speakers for some interactive experiments and lessons on Thursday, May 18. Pictured in the back row, left to right, are James Forrest, Joshua Herrera, Gilbert Cruz and Shawn Moore. Pictured in the front row are Kie Foster, Teddy Ford, Aaron Steele and Chad Cross.
Students Lauren Brewer and Brooklynne Laird competed in the tallest free standing tower marshmallow challenge.
Photo courtesy of Laura Mischke
HF Sinclair Engineer Daivd Fairbanks captures students attention with water boiling point and distillation. Also pictured are students Aven Mizner, Jacob James, and Derek Stolns.
Photo courtesy of Laura Mischke
Laura Mischke and a class of fifth graders at Rawlins Elementary School (RES) hosted STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) guest speakers for some interactive experiments and lessons on Thursday, May 18. Pictured in the back row, left to right, are James Forrest, Joshua Herrera, Gilbert Cruz and Shawn Moore. Pictured in the front row are Kie Foster, Teddy Ford, Aaron Steele and Chad Cross.
Photo courtesy of Laura Mischke
Pictured is McCray Williams engaged in a distillation demonstration.
Photo courtesy of Laura Mischke
Students Oaklee Phillips, Paisyn Murry, and Bertha Reyes engineer a water pipeline with specific design constraints.
RAWLINS – Laura Mischke and a class of fifth graders at Rawlins Elementary School (RES) hosted STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) guest speakers for some interactive experiments and lessons on Thursday, May 18.
Mischke is the STEM K-5 facilitator for the Carbon County School District No. 1.
“The fifth-grade class and I learned through ‘doing’ with our outstanding community leaders,” she said. “We are very fortunate in our community to have many stakeholders that give large sums of money, not only to our STEM lab, but also to various programs throughout our school.”
The class hosted various community leaders from across the county such as an engineer from HF Sinclair and representatives from Williams Refinery.
HF Sinclair engineer David Fairbanks taught a lesson on water boiling point and distillation.
Students also participated in experiments such as engineering a water pipeline with specific design constraints and competing in the “tallest free standing marshmallow tower challenge.”
“We are so fortunate to have such generous organizations who give to our elementary state-of-the-art STEM lab,” Mischke said.