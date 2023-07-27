RAWLINS – Day five of the 2023 Carbon County Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 3, will begin with the market swine show; it will be held in the multi plex.
From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., the exhibit buildings will be open to the public.
At noon, the Carbon County Cookie and Cake Shoot Out contest will be held in the exhibit hall demonstration booth. The judging of the contest will begin at 1 p.m.
The following classes are the ones that the participants will be grouped in:
- Decorated jar (any kind)
- Cookies (six per entry)
- Angel or sponge
- Loaf
- Butter, chocolate or white
- Any other cake
The following items are included in the general rules for the shoot out series:
- Entries are limited to two exhibits per class.
- Decorated cookie jars will remain on display.
- Whole pies and cakes must be entered; only one piece kept for display.
- Youth exhibitors are aged 10 and under on day of the contest
- For allergy purposes, a list of ingredients is required.
The dummy roping contest will start at 2 p.m. on the east lawn.
By 3 p.m. that day, the swine, sheep and goat state fair sign up paperwork (sheep proof of ownership and consignment/medical forms) are due. It needs to be turned into the fair office.
Also at 3 p.m., the Clover Bud Celebration will be held in the exhibit hall demonstration booth.
The CC Project heifer judging, the preg. test and interview evaluations, will start at 3 p.m.
At 4 p.m., the practice for public style review will take place on the east lawn.
The public style review will start at 5 p.m. and will also be held on the east lawn. Right after the public style review, the sheep lead contest will commence on the east lawn.
In front of the grandstands, the dummy roping finals will be held at 6:30 p.m.
At the close of day five, the PRCA Rodeo will start at 7 p.m.
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.