RAWLINS – Day four of the 2023 Carbon County Fair, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, will start with the FFA and 4-H members and families breakfast. It will be held from 6-8 a.m.
From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., the exhibit buildings will be open to the public.
The dairy goat show is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., and it will be held on the east lawn at the fairgrounds.
The sheep show will also start at 8:30 a.m.; it will be held in the multi plex.
At 1 p.m., the meat show will be held in the multi plex.
At noon, the Carbon County Pie Shoot Out contest will be held; the contest judging will start at 1 p.m.
For the pie contest, cream and custard pies are not permitted. The following classes are the ones that the contestants will be grouped in:
- Fruit pie
- Any other pie
The following items are included in the general rules for the shoot out series:
- Entries are limited to two exhibits per class.
- Decorated cookie jars will remain on display.
- Whole pies and cakes must be entered; only one piece kept for display.
- Youth exhibitors are aged 10 and under on day of the contest
- For allergy purposes, a list of ingredients is required.
The weighing of the market beef will commence at 1 p.m.
On the east lawn, the dummy roping contest will start at 2 p.m.
The breeding and showmanship swine show will kick off at 6 p.m. in the multi plex.
To cap off the day, the ranch rodeo will begin at 7 p.m.
