RAWLINS – Day four of the 2023 Carbon County Fair, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, will start with the FFA and 4-H members and families breakfast. It will be held from 6-8 a.m.

From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., the exhibit buildings will be open to the public.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus