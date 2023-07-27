RAWLINS – Day seven of the 2023 Carbon County Fair, Friday, Aug. 4, will begin with the exhibit buildings being open to the public from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The buyers luncheon will be held in the multi plex at 12 p.m.
At 1 p.m., the junior livestock sale will begin; it will be held in the multi plex.
The release of the open class exhibits will start at 1 p.m.; at 3 p.m., the packing up of items for the state fair will commence.
At 4 p.m., the release of all 4-H and FFA livestock will begin. The livestock that is leaving the fairgrounds and not sold at the sale must be waned by the fair board.
The release of all of the other 4-H and FFA exhibits will start at 6 p.m.
At the end of the week filled with exciting events, the demolition derby will be held at 5 p.m. in the grandstands, on Saturday, Aug. 5.
