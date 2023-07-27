RAWLINS – The beef show, followed by showmanship, will start at 9 a.m. and will be the first event of day six of the 2023 Carbon County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3.

From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., the exhibit buildings will be open to the public.

