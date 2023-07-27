RAWLINS – The beef show, followed by showmanship, will start at 9 a.m. and will be the first event of day six of the 2023 Carbon County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3.
From 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., the exhibit buildings will be open to the public.
The Carbon County Chili Cook Off will begin at noon in the exhibit hall demonstration booth. The judging will begin at 1 p.m.
No sides are allowed in the shoot out contest, and entries must be brought in a crock pot to be kept warm until the time of judging.
Listed below are the classes that the participants will be grouped in:
- Beef
- Pork
The following items are included in the general rules for the shoot out series:
- Entries are limited to two exhibits per class.
- Decorated cookie jars will remain on display.
- Whole pies and cakes must be entered; only one piece kept for display.
- Youth exhibitors are aged 10 and under on day of the contest
- For allergy purposes, a list of ingredients is required.
In the grassy area by the fair office, the 4-H pocket pet show will be held at 1 p.m.
The dummy roping contest will be held on the east lawn at 2 p.m.
Also at 2 p.m., the Carbon County Home Brew Shoot Out contest will be held in the exhibit hall demonstration booth; the judging will begin at 3 p.m.
This contest is only open to exhibitors ages 21 and above.
- Beer
- Wine, red dry
- Wine, white dry
- Liqueur, fruit based
- Liqueur, herb based
- Ale
- Wine, red sweet
- Wine, white sweet
- Liqueur, coffee
- Any other
The beef state fair sign up paperwork (proof of ownership and consignment/medical forms) is due in the fair office at 3 p.m.
At 5 p.m., the state fair exhibitor meeting will be held.
At 5:30 p.m., the Carbon County stock growers social will be held in the multi plex.
At the end of day six, the Aaron Watson concert will start at 7 p.m.
