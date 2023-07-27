RAWLINS – Participants will have the opportunity to drop off their 4-H rabbits and poultry, from 7:30-9 a.m., in the small animal barn, on day three of the 2023 Carbon County Fair on Monday, July 31.

The check-in time for swine on that day will be from 8-10 a.m.

