RAWLINS – Participants will have the opportunity to drop off their 4-H rabbits and poultry, from 7:30-9 a.m., in the small animal barn, on day three of the 2023 Carbon County Fair on Monday, July 31.
The check-in time for swine on that day will be from 8-10 a.m.
Also at 8 a.m., there will be a mandatory horse show exhibitor meeting in the arena. Immediately following the meeting, the Carbon County Youth Horse Ranch events will begin.
From 8-10 a.m., the check-in process for the sheep and goats, as well as the inspection by a veterinarian, will take place.
The FFA entries will be set up on the fairgrounds from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Participants will need to set up in the designated areas only.
Additionally, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., open class and commercial booths will have time to set up.
Then, at 9:30 a.m., the rabbit show will be happening. It will take place at the east lawn show ring on the fairgrounds.
At noon, the sheep lead entries are due at the fair office.
The poultry show will begin at 1 p.m. and it will be held at the east lawn show ring on the fairgrounds.
The weighing of the market sheep and goats will begin at 1 p.m.
From 2-7 p.m., the exhibit buildings at the fairgrounds will be open to the public.
The judging of the FFA exhibits will start at 2 p.m.
Another time for swine check in will be from 4-6 p.m.
Then, at 5 p.m., the cat show is scheduled to start. It will be held in the exhibit building demonstration booth.
The super horse competition will take place at 4 p.m.; the working ranch horse competition will start at 5 p.m.
The overall awards for the junior horse show will be given out at 7 p.m., in the arena.
Also at 7 p.m., the market swine will be weighed.
