RAWLINS – from 8-10 a.m., on Sunday, July 30, the swine check in for the Carbon County Fair will be held in the swine barn.
Also starting at 8 a.m., the junior horse show mouthing and check in will take place.
The junior horse contestants will go to static judging in the exhibit hall at 8:30 a.m.
At 9 a.m., there will be a mandatory horse show exhibitor meeting in the arena. Immediately following the meeting, the junior horse show will commence with the following portions of the competition:
- Showmanship
- Halter and English classes
- Programmed ride and trail
- Performance
The check-in process and inspection by the veterinarian for the sheep and goats will happen from 10-11 a.m.
The judging of the miscellaneous 4-H categories and the setting up of the 4-H booths will happen from 9-11 a.m., in the exhibit hall.
The setting up of the open class exhibits are scheduled for 8-10 a.m., and the judging of the open class exhibits will be from 12-3 p.m.; both will be in the exhibit hall.
There will also be a time to check in swine from 4-7 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., the 4-H rabbits and poultry can be brought to the small animal bar.
The county roping competition will be held at the fairgrounds arena at 7 p.m.
