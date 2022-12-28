RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council voted against granting a municipal solid waste haulers license for Dirty Boyz Sanitation Service, for the period of Dec. Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023, during the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The vote was not unanimous.
Council member Aaron Durst and vice mayor Jacquelin Wells voted in favor of granting the license.
Council members DeBari Martinez, Chris Weisenburg, Linda Smith and Mayor Terry Weickum voted against granting the license.
Council member Darril Garner was not present at the vote.
Originally, the issue with the sanitation service arose when the sanitation service’s license was revoked during the regular city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
After being notified that Dirty Boyz was diverting municipal solid waste (MSW) to a facility other than Rawlins Municipal Landfill/Transfer Station, the company received a letter from the city of Rawlins on Oct. 14, 2022, was in violation of the city’s municipal waste hauler license requirements.
The letter states that it is alleged that the company is diverting MSW to a facility other than Rawlins Municipal Landfill/Transfer Station. That is a violation of Section 8.08.260 (B).
Dirty Boyz received a written notice of the hearing on Oct. 25, 2022, informing the company that revocation of their license was to be considered by the city council during the meeting on Nov. 1, 2022.
It also provides a summary of the evidence for the allegations.
Between Aug. 22, 2022 – Sept. 3, 2022, Dirty Boyz Sanitation Service brought 30 loads of MSW to the Rawlins Municipal Landfill/Transfer Station.
Between Sept. 5, 2022 – Sept. 24, 2022, Dirty Boyz brought 45 loads of MSW to the landfill/transfer station.
Between Sept. 26, 2022 – Oct. 11, 2022, Dirty Boyz brought five loads of MSW to the landfill/transfer station
Between Oct. 11, 2022, to the date of the letter, Dirty Boyz had not brought any complete loads of MSW to the landfill/transfer station.
The decrease in the amount of materials that were being brought to the landfill/transfer station appeared to show that Dirty Boyz was taking the municipal solid waste to a different facility that isn’t within the municipal limits.
The letter also included a 10-day opportunity for Dirty Boyz to either come into compliance or to respond to the notice.
The city of Rawlins received a written response from Dirty Boyz on Oct. 24.
In the letter, it states that Dirty Boyz views the waste that the company picks up as a commodity.
It states, “A commodity is a tangible item that may be bought or sold; something produced for commerce. Commodities are defined as marketable goods or wares, such as, raw or partially processed materials. The product/waste we pick up from our customers in Rawlins is treated as a commodity by my company and is taken to the Front Range Landfill. The Front Range Landfill is a modern, municipal solid waste landfill in Erie Colorado, that uses municipal solid waste to capture landfill gas as a safe and renewable energy service.”
Following a lengthy conversation held at the Nov. 15 meeting, the council voted to revoke the license of Dirty Boyz.
During the Nov. 18 special meeting, the city council had another discussion concerning whether or not the license would be reinstated.
“We set a precedent with one of the bars here in town. When they go their license suspended, we did not call a special meeting,” Weickum said. “We made them wait until the next meeting.
“I called a special meeting tonight, which is contrary to what we did with the bar. That is because of the health and safety issues. Municipal solid waste is a serious thing. It is a very toxic thing. I don’t want two weeks of it piling up in our city and blowing down our street.”
He also said that he feels very strongly that they have the interest of the city at stake.
“The fact of the matter is, this is how we pay for our landfill. This is not our money. It’s the whole city’s money,” Weickum said. “One company paid it. I just want to make sure that the other company does so we don’t end up in trouble with the other company.”
Ultimately, the vote was made to reinstate the license during the special city council meeting but Weickum said that he was still not in favor of it and voted against the reinstatement.
Weickum continued with that stance at the Dec. 20 meeting voted against granting a municipal solid waste haulers license for Dirty Boyz Sanitation Service
Also, during the Dec. 20 meeting, the city council voted in favor of tabling the municipal solid waste haulers license of Wyoming Waste Connections.
Council members Aaron Durst and DeBari Martinez, vice mayor Jacquelin Wells and Mayor Terry Weickum voted in favor of tabling it.
Council members Chris Weisenburg and Linda Smith voted against tabling it.
Council member Darril Garner abstained from the vote.
“I want to know if Wyoming Waste in complying with all of the requirements,” Smith said.
City attorney Gwendolyn Wade said that Wyoming Waste is not currently eligible for renewal, based on the fact that the license renewal has not been paid.
“As far as the license renewal fee, that is supposed to be paid up prior to or at the time of the license renewal application,” Wade said. “Mr. Levin verbally verified that he mailed a check in early November and the city never received that. It was his intention to bring us, in hand, a replacement check and proof that the original check had been sent on time.
“Because he is not here tonight, we do not have either one of those items. Therefore, they are not currently eligible for renewal.”
The next city council meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 7 p.m.