RAWLINS – The solid waste hauler license of Dirty Boyz Sanitation Service was reinstated during the special Rawlins City Council meeting on Friday, Nov. 18.
The vote was not unanimous. Councilors Aaron Durst, DeBari Martinez, Jacquilin Wells and Linda Smith voted in favor of it. Councilor Chris Weisenburg and Mayor Terry Weickum voted against it.
Councilor Darril Garner was not present at the vote.
The sanitation service’s license was revoked during the regular city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
After being notified that Dirty Boyz was diverting municipal solid waste (MSW) to a facility other than Rawlins Municipal Landfill/Transfer Station, the company received a letter from the city of Rawlins on Oct. 14, 2022, was in violation of the city’s municipal waste hauler license requirements.
The letter states that it is alleged that the company is diverting MSW to a facility other than Rawlins Municipal Landfill/Transfer Station. That is a violation of Section 8.08.260 (B).
Dirty Boyz received a written notice of the hearing on Oct. 25, 2022, informing the company that revocation of their license was to be considered by the city council during the meeting on Nov. 1, 2022.
Following a lengthy conversation held at the Nov. 15 meeting, the council voted to revoke the license of Dirty Boyz.
During the Nov. 18 special meeting, the city council had another discussion concerning whether or not the license would be reinstated.
Weickum presented the question as to whether or not Dirty Boyz would haul the solid waste to the landfill if the license were to be reinstated.
“Will they repay the city for lost revenue for the time that they haven’t followed the ordinance? Will they be cited a fine for violating that ordinance?” Weickum asked.
City attorney Gwendolyn Wade said, “As of this evening, we have an agreement. The Dirty Boyz attorney and I have come to an agreement that they will immediately begin bringing all municipal solid waste collected throughout the city to our landfill/transfer station.
“As for the other two items, they are under consideration, but I have not prepared them for this evening.”
Weickum said that he would “hate” to reinstate the license without some type of guarantee that the city will be reimbursed for the revenue that the city has lost in this situation.
Durst said, “I would argue postponing any reimbursement or worry about financial. Regardless of how this goes, if it ends up in a court of law, it’s going to be a challenge.”
With the special city council meeting that was called for the reinstatement of the license held by Dirty Boyz, Weickum said that a similar situation to this one was not handled in the same manner.
“We set a precedent with one of the bars here in town. When they go their license suspended, we did not call a special meeting,” Weickum said. “We made them wait until the next meeting.
“I called a special meeting tonight, which is contrary to what we did with the bar. That is because of the health and safety issues. Municipal solid waste is a serious thing. It is a very toxic thing. I don’t want two weeks of it piling up in our city and blowing down our street.”
He also said that he feels very strongly that they have the interest of the city at stake.
“The fact of the matter is, this is how we pay for our landfill. This is not our money. It's the whole city’s money,” Weickum said. “One company paid it. I just want to make sure that the other company does so we don’t end up in trouble with the other company.
“I believe in fairness and a level playing field. That’s why I think that those two things need to be addressed.”
Wells corrected Weickum and said that the first time, a special city council meeting was held for the bar in question; one was not called the second time.
Additionally, Wade said that she and the attorney of Dirty Boyz discussed revisiting the matter of reimbursement when the license is set to expire in Dec. 2022.
Smith asked if it was an admission that Dirty Boyz was in the wrong.
The attorney of Dirty Boyz said, “No. There’s absolutely no admission on the part of my client. It’s an agreement to work forward collectively with the city and get to a table where they can be heard and you can be heard.”
Durst said that he was in favor of moving forward with the reinstatement of the license.
“it’s obviously a win-win for everybody at the moment. There’s plenty of time to discuss these little details over the next month,” Durst said. “I would say let’s just get this reinstated so everything can move on. The details will come in the short period of time.”
Weickum said that that he understood his sentiment but he pointed out that the city is missing some revenue.
The attorney of Dirty Boyz said that her clients have communicated in writing their assurances that upon the reinstatement of the license effective immediately, the materials collected within the city of Rawlins will go to the landfill.