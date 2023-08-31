RAWLINS – The fall season for many of the Rawlins Family Recreation Center’s leagues and sports camps is quickly approaching.
Start Smart Football Camp
The registration deadline for the Start Smart Football Camp, for kids who are 4 years old, is Sept. 11. During the camp, the basics of football will be taught; the games will be played with flags. The camp will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 11 – 20, from 5:15 – 6 p.m.
The cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers.
Age 5 and Kindergarten Start Smart Football Camp
The registration deadline for the Age 5 and Kindergarten Start Smart Football Camp is also Sept. 11. During the camp, the basics of football will be taught; the games will be played with flags. The camp will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 11 – 20, from 5:15 – 6 p.m.
The cost is $30 for members and $40 for nonmembers.
First and Second Grade Flad Football Camp
The registration deadline for the First and Second Grade Flag Football Camp is Sept. 6. The kids will learn the basics of football with games being played during the second half of the camp. The camp will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 6 – Oct. 2, from 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.
The cost is $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers.
Third and Fourth Grade Flag Football Camp
The registration deadline for the Third and Fourth Grade Flag Football Camp is also Sept. 6. During the camp, the kids will learn the basics of football. There will be games played during the second half of the month. The camp will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 6 – Oct. 2, from 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.
The cost is $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers.
All of the football camps will be held at the Sports Complex Soccer Fields.
Co-ed volleyball
The deadline for the 4V4 co-ed volleyball league at the recreation center is Friday, Sept. 29. The games will be played on Mondays and Wednesdays. Games begin on Monday, Oct. 2.
It’s $100 per team and $150 per team after Sept. 29.
