Due to inclement weather your delivery of the print edition of the RDT will be delayed. 

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Carbon County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow will also reduce the visibility
at times to less than 1 mile. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile and lightweight vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as
60 mph.
* WHERE...Rawlins, Sinclair and Hannah
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will cause significant
reduction in visibility and whiteout conditions. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
