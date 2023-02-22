Due to weather, your delivery of the print edition of the Rawlins Times may be delayed.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations
of 10 to 20 inches. West winds gusting as high as 50 mph through
this evening. Then, east-northeast winds gusting up to 40 to 50
mph at times Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Wind chills
as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central
Carbon County and North Snowy Range Foothills. This includes the
cities of Rawlins and Elk Mountain.
* WHEN...Blizzard Warning until 5 AM MST Thursday. Wind Chill
Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could produce whiteout conditions. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
