CASPER -- Step back in time this weekend at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center with a fun-filled pioneer civilian living history event.
July 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and July 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Platte Bridge Company will be on-hand to showcase life on the frontier with Dutch-oven cooking and special presentations throughout both days.
At 10 a.m., join in for a program on 1850s quill and ink penmanship, and at 12 p.m., experience pioneer pastimes with toys and games of the mid-1800s. To top off the day, re-enactors will perform dances of the era at 2 p.m. Those attending are invited to bring a lawn chair, join in on the events and celebrate the past.
At 11 a.m., on Saturday, children will surely gain some appreciation for modern-day washing machines with our youth program, “Pioneer Laundry Party.” Participants will join BLM interpreters as they roll up their sleeves and test their handwashing skills.
On Sunday at 1 p.m., join BLM interpreter Reid Miller as he peers back 200 years at how the United States influenced the economic and political character of Central America, as well as other key world developments in 1823.
Events Schedule
- July 8, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and July 9, 8 a.m. - 3p.m.: Civilian Pioneer Living History Event
- 10 a.m. – 1850s quill penmanship
- 12 p.m. – Pioneer toys and games
- 2 p.m. – Period dance performance
- July 8 at 11 a.m.: Pioneer Laundry Party (Youth Program)
- July 9 at 1 p.m.: The Monroe Doctrine & Other Events of 1823