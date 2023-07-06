Image one

 Photo courtesy of the Platte Bridge Company

CASPER -- Step back in time this weekend at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center with a fun-filled pioneer civilian living history event.

July 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and July 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Platte Bridge Company will be on-hand to showcase life on the frontier with Dutch-oven cooking and special presentations throughout both days.

