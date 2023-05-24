...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
North Platte River at Saratoga affecting Carbon County.
.Warm temperatures may melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...North Platte River at Saratoga.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.5 feet, Bankfull stage. Water approaches the low
lying areas with only minor flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday, May 24 the stage was 7.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat
North Platte River
Saratoga 8.5 7.8 Wed 10 am MD 8.2 8.3 8.1
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
Little Snake River near Dixon and Baggs affecting Carbon County.
For the Little Snake River...including Little Snake River near Dixon
and Baggs...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon and
Baggs.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Flood stage. Standing water occurs over
low lying areas along the left and right river banks. Minor
lowland flooding occurs near the town of Baggs. Minor lowland
agricultural flooding continues to become more widespread from
Dixon to Baggs. Flood wave travel time to Baggs is approximately
2 to 3 hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.5 feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.6 feet on 05/18/1996.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat
Little Snake River
Little Snake River near Dixo 9.5 9.2 Wed 11 am 9.3 9.4 9.3
SARATOGA – As the Wyoming winter days are long gone and the weather seems to get warmer and warmer, the summer days provide the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy all that Carbon County has to offer.
The North Platte River runs right through Saratoga and offers a myriad of things to do and sights to enjoy.
According to the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce’s website, www.saratogachamber.info, the North Platte River is one of the few rivers that flows north. There are over 65 miles of the river that have been designated, by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, as a “Blue Ribbon” trout fishery.
There is a large chance of catching a fish while spending time on the river as there are over 3,200 fish per mile.
Not interested in fishing?
Well, there are other recreational activities to take part in.
Along with guided fishing trips, Medicine Bow Anglers (Hack’s Tackle and Outfitters, located at 407 N. First St. in Saratoga, also offers full and half day float trips, canoe rentals and shuttle services for all of the North Platte River accesses.