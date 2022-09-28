...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 425, 427, AND 428...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT
this evening.
* WIND...West 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
RAWLINS – As the weather begins to get cooler and the leaves begin to change color, there are a host of events happening in Carbon County to get attendees into the spirit of fall.
The third annual Harvest Festival in Rawlins will be happening at the Carbon County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
There will be lots to enjoy at the event such as vendors, carnival games, performances and costume contests. The pumpkin patch will also be open during the event.
There will be a pumpkin patch located at the goat barn at the Carbon County Fair Grounds on Oct. 4-31. The pumpkin patch is a fundraiser for the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce.
There will be over 500 pumpkins to choose from and this year, there will be a pumpkin maze.
It will be open Monday-Friday from 5 - 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
There will be a Halloween Walk held on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3:30 – 5 p.m. in downtown Saratoga.
The event is free and trick-or-treaters will be able to pick up treats at the participating businesses during the walk. Local retail shops, restaurants and businesses will be participating in the Halloween event.
Additional information about the event can be found by calling the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce at 307-326-8855.
The Wyoming Frontier Prison in Rawlins will be offering “The Demons Within Present: Outlaw Terror” tours On Oct. 28, 29 and 31. They will be offered from 7 p.m. until midnight every half hour.
Site director Tina Hill said that reservations for the tours open on Oct. 3, and must be made online ahead of time. Hill also said that the tours are not historic and are not for guests under the age of 12.