JACKSON — An annual report from the Wyoming Office of Tourism shows the number of tourists visiting the state declined 8.5% in 2022 compared to 2021.

But those 7.5 million tourists spent more money, adding up to an overall increase in travel spending of 3.8%. Visitors spent $4.5 billion, an all-time high for the state, up from $4.3 billion in 2021.

