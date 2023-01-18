City council member Tonya Lewman was sworn into office during the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting, despite her fellow council members already having been sworn in during the first city council meeting of 2023.
Photo courtesy of Mira Miller
When the council reached the "unfinished business" portion of the agenda, Tonya Lewman had returned to the meeting with a notary willing to give her the oath of office.
During the public comment portion of the Jan. 3 council meeting, Lewman explained why she would not be participating.
“I want to apologize,” Lewman said. “I am very new to this election process. For the election, I only took one donation.”
Lewman said that during the last month of the election, Rose Cain, owner of Dirty Boyz Sanitation Service, offered to help her.
“She said to go by the office of Dirty Boyz and pick up a check. I went by the office, where I was handed a check that I believed to be a personal check,” Lewman said. “I signed the back of the check and deposited it into my account. I was mistakenly handed the wrong check”
She said that on the sheet of paper regarding donations, she listed Dirty Boyz as the location where she picked up the check. According to Lewman, her opponent’s daughter requested that an investigation be done in regards to the donation.
“Unknown to me, the check was from Dirty Boyz Corporation and not Rose Cain’s personal account,” she said. “When I discovered this mistake, I returned the entire amount. I should have paid more attention to the account the check was from. Even though this was a very human mistake, the law is not merciful nor caring.
“Many laws are in place to keep ordinary people from holding any office in government. I’m a single woman of modest means and cannot afford a lawyer to determine what the word ‘knowingly’ means. It appears this process will take months before a conclusion is reached.”
A city lawyer and judge reached out to Lewman at the end of Dec. 2022 and told her that until the matter is settled, she can’t say the oath of office or be on the city council.
Lewman said that the city lawyer sent her an email on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3, defining the word “perjury” and stated that it was up to Lewman whether or not she decided to take the oath.
During the Jan. 17 meeting, before the agenda for the meeting was voted on for approval, council member Daniel Garner made a motion to amend the agenda in order to allow Lewman to take the oath of office.
Prior to that meeting, a separate meeting was held with the Ward II constituents to discuss the open seat due to Lewman not having taken the oath of office yet.
Several of those constituents attended the Jan. 17 meeting and spoke up in support of Lewman getting the chance to take the oath.
Vice-mayor Steve Sanger, who led the meeting due to Mayor Terry Weickum not being present at the meeting, asked city attorney Gwendolyn Wade whether or not there was someone at the meeting approved to give the oath of office because there wasn’t a judge available.
“The city clerk is authorized but we do not have anybody tonight,” Wade said.
After being asked to verbally respond as to whether or not she would give Lewman the oath of office, city clerk Lynn Shearer said no.
However, a notary was said to be an approved person able to give the oath.
Following a lengthy discussion, the council voted to add the motion to have Lewman take it during the “unfinished business” portion of the agenda, which moved it to later on in the meeting.
When the council reached that portion of the agenda, Lewman had returned to the meeting with a notary willing to give her the oath of office.