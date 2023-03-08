Image one

Rawlins fire engineer Anthony Shebley (center) was named the 2022 Employee of the Fourth Quarter during the city council meeting on Tuesday, March 7.

 Photo courtesy of Mira Miller

RAWLINS – Rawlins fire engineer Anthony Shebley was named the 2022 Employee of the Fourth Quarter during the city council meeting on Tuesday, March 7.

The recipients of this award receive a $300 bonus, and their name will be recorded on the 2022 Employee of the Quarter plaque that is located in Rawlins City Hall.

