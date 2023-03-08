...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin and
Central Carbon County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
RAWLINS – Rawlins fire engineer Anthony Shebley was named the 2022 Employee of the Fourth Quarter during the city council meeting on Tuesday, March 7.
The recipients of this award receive a $300 bonus, and their name will be recorded on the 2022 Employee of the Quarter plaque that is located in Rawlins City Hall.
Human resource director Stephanie Paulson announced Shebley as the recipient during the meeting.
“This is always an exciting time to get to share this news,” Paulson said. “It is going to go to Anthony Shebley. He’s in our fire department, and we are so excited for him.”
Battalion chief Allen Robinson spoke about why Shebley was chosen for the award.
“In Anothony’s short tenure, he’s accomplished a lot of things with the fire department,” Robinson said.
During the meeting, Robinson listed out some of Shebley’s accomplishments while working at the fire department:
Completed his associate’s degree in Fire Science
High angle confined space rescue certification
Scheduled to attend hazmat technician class soon
“He’s currently enrolled in the EMT A class. He’s constantly improving and working on his education,” Robinson said. “In the last few months, he’s partnered with the State Farm Marshal’s Office and has been instrumental in a number of our inspections, eliminating some duplicate stuff and making us more efficient.”
Shebley has also been working with the schools concerning some of the deficiencies within the fire system, according to Robinson.
“He was also a key member in the muscular dystrophy drive by helping us fundraise for them,” Robinson said. ‘He was dispatched to a patient in cardiac arrest.
“He immediately established an airway, performed CPR flawlessly and executed defib efforts. The patient regained consciousness and made a full recovery without any neurological deficits. That doesn’t happen very often in your career.”