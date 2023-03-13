Image one

The motion to amend Ordinance Chapter 8.08 “Garbage, Refuse, Construction and Demolition Materials” failed to pass during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 7.

 Rawlins Times Photo

Vice mayor Steve Sanger and council members Jacquelin Wells, Chris Weisenburg, Darril Garner, Bruce Seilaff and Tonya Lewman voted against it.

