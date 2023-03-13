RAWLINS – The motion to amend Ordinance Chapter 8.08 “Garbage, Refuse, Construction and Demolition Materials” failed to pass during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 7.
Vice mayor Steve Sanger and council members Jacquelin Wells, Chris Weisenburg, Darril Garner, Bruce Seilaff and Tonya Lewman voted against it.
Mayor Terry Weickum voted in favor of it.
According to city attorney Gwendolyn Wade, the edits proposed are due to some of the confusion surround what exactly “recycled materials may or may not mean.”
“This is intended to be a temporary measure until we can come to a consensus of what the word means,” Wade said. “In order to resolve any issues in the meantime, while we’re discussing that, I have removed those.
“Another change was that the haulers had mentioned that the due date of the bill in the ordinance did not match up with the due date on the actual printed invoices.”
Wade added that she amended it, so instead of it saying, “last business day of the month,” it was changed to, “the payment will be made no later than the due date indicated on the invoice.”
Council member Jacquelin Wells posed a question about what exactly the haulers would still be able to pick up.
“My concern with removing “recyclable materials” is: Does that make it to where we can’t do that at all anymore?” she asked. “I know that in the past, if the haulers picked up garbage and they saw some boxes in there, would they not be able to take that to the recycling now?”
Wade said that they would still be able to take it to the recycling center.
Council member Daniel Garner said that he doesn’t think recycled materials should be something the city “puts a control on” and say it has to go to a certain place.
“There are people who’ve invested in recycling places to move product,” Garner said. ‘So, now they can’t use it anymore?”
Council member Tonya Lewman asked Wade how long she thinks it will be until they can agree on a definition for “recyclable materials.”
‘I think that it’s going to take some debate, and it’s probably going to take some work sessions,” Wade said. “Obviously, we need to define it as a whole. So, I believe we can initiate discussions relatively soon and have something to bring to the council by June, if not earlier.”