the Rawlins City Council approved the awarding of the water project funding and public relations professional services agreement to WWC Engineering of Laramie, in the amount of $86,200.00, during the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
RAWLINS – Amid the water troubles that Rawlins has faced in recent years, the city council approved the awarding of the water project funding and public relations professional services agreement to WWC Engineering of Laramie, in the amount of $86,200.00, during the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
City engineer Austin Gilbert requested the proposals from two Wyoming-based engineering firms. The proposals were in regards to assistance in applying for USDA and/or drinking water loans.
According to Gilbert, of the two engineering firms, WWC Engineering provided the best proposal. It included the staff members who have “in depth knowledge and working experience in the USDA loan process for multimillion dollar projects.”
During the meeting, Gilbert outlined the steps that are to be taken over the nine-month duration.
One of the steps in the process will be holding once a week status meeting for an hour over the phone or on video conference.
Also, producing a release to the website for keeping the public informed on the project and funding processes will also be included.
Also, creating and maintaining a website for keeping the public informed on the project and funding processes will be an additional step.
A phone number for the public to contact will be published and maintained.
Tow Gnatt charts will also be produced and maintained, which will include a funding schedule and rehab project schedule.
There will be 100 hours of discretionary loan and grant application assistance.
The public relations manager will be responsible for responding to the public for questions throughout the process.
There will also be four meetings held in person at city council meetings.
The agreement will help the city to move through the loan and grant processes “as quickly as possible.”