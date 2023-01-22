Image one

the Rawlins City Council approved the awarding of the water project funding and public relations professional services agreement to WWC Engineering of Laramie, in the amount of $86,200.00, during the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

 Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips

RAWLINS – Amid the water troubles that Rawlins has faced in recent years, the city council approved the awarding of the water project funding and public relations professional services agreement to WWC Engineering of Laramie, in the amount of $86,200.00, during the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

City engineer Austin Gilbert requested the proposals from two Wyoming-based engineering firms. The proposals were in regards to assistance in applying for USDA and/or drinking water loans.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus