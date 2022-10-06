Image one

Food Bank of Wyoming has partnered with two University of Wyoming Extension programs to get locally grown potatoes onto the tables of Wyoming families.

Food Bank of Wyoming has partnered with two University of Wyoming Extension programs to get locally grown potatoes onto the tables of Wyoming families.

Through efforts by the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP), over 10,000 pounds of potatoes were harvested and bagged on Sept. 24, at SAREC, outside Lingle, and donated to Food Bank of Wyoming. The potatoes, usually grown for outreach efforts with local schools, were bagged and packed onto pallets by over 30 volunteers and will be distributed to Hunger Relief Partners across Wyoming.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus