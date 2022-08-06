After raising their livestock, showing the animals and selling them at the Carbon County Fair, area 4-H students can reflect on the time they shared with their animals and what it means to leave them behind.

While some kids were unbothered following the sale of their steers, sheep and goats at Friday's Junior Livestock Sale, others were in tears. Because of the time and commitment required to raise cattle and other livestock, strong bonds had been built.

Destre Kaisler

Destre Kaisler shows her steer before selling him at the 2022 Junior Livestock Sale for the Carbon County Fair on Aug. 5.
Shelby Knotwell

Shelby Knotwell shows Gerald at the Junior Livestock Sale at the Carbon County Fair on Friday. Gerald would go on to win Grand Champion Market Steer.
Seth Maxson

Seth Maxson prepares his steer for showing Friday at the Carbon County Fair in Rawlins.

