After raising their livestock, showing the animals and selling them at the Carbon County Fair, area 4-H students can reflect on the time they shared with their animals and what it means to leave them behind.
While some kids were unbothered following the sale of their steers, sheep and goats at Friday's Junior Livestock Sale, others were in tears. Because of the time and commitment required to raise cattle and other livestock, strong bonds had been built.
“It’s really sad (to say goodbye), it’s hard to see something leave that you’ve gotten so close to,” said 18-year-old Destre Kaisler of the Little Snake River Valley. “You’ve gained their trust, so when you send them away it’s kind of hard.”
For students like Kaisler, the Junior Livestock Show at the Carbon County Fair marked the end of the hard process of raising cattle. After months of following strict routines for feeding, cleaning and more, 4-H students in the market livestock projects can step away and take a break.
“It’s a lot of hard work and determination because you have to wake up early every morning, make sure you wash them and dry them completely,” Kaisler said. “It takes a lot, you have to really be into it.”
One unfortunate effect of 4-H participants' passion for livestock raising is understanding that their animals aren’t pets and will be used for meat following the show. While most had come to terms with that, some still struggle taking that step.
Despite the emotions of saying goodbye to each animal, the young 4-H and FFA participants said they're grateful for the time and effort spent with them.
For Saratoga-based Grand Champion Shelby Knotwell, that means recognizing the valuable lessons learned working with his cattle.
“(Gerald) is a really good Hereford,” said Knotwell, 17. “It’s just been constant work with him, more than the others because he does have that Hereford breed in him. It’s been pretty amazing.”
Hereford cattle are best known for their longevity, and their meat has a great reputation among beef connoisseurs. They also are a stocky breed with bulls weighing around 1,800 pounds.
“He was very spoiled and was my favorite, but it is what it is,” Knotwell said of the cycle of raising and selling 4-H animals. “I could not have done this without my parents, especially my dad.”
While some struggled to part with their livestock, many were excited to complete the market steer program and other 4-H projects associated with making their sale.
“(4-H) provides us with a better start in life because it financially starts (our lives),” Kaisler said. “A lot of people in the city don’t start with the amount of money we come out of here with.”
As Knotwell produced the 2022 Grand Champion Market Steer, last year’s buyer, Perkins Oil, bought Gerald for $17 a pound, compared to last year’s $18.50 per pound. Knotwell was happy with her earnings, as this year’s bid started out low at $5 per pound.
Bidding was conducted with the help of 307 Auctions, which took credit card payments for livestock at this year’s Junior Livestock Sale.