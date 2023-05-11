...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon affecting
Carbon County.
.Snowmelt is driving rises on the Little Snake River. Rainfall may
add to the rises.
For the Little Snake River...including Little Snake River near
Dixon...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 545 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon.
* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Moderate flooding occurs in many areas
throughout the town of Baggs. Moderate to major lowland flooding
occurs from Dixon to Baggs. Flood wave travel time to Baggs is
approximately 2 to 3 hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 10.4 feet late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.4 feet on 06/06/1995.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARBON COUNTY -- On Thursday, April 27, Carbon County fourth graders attended the 28th Annual Ag Expo hosted by Carbon County Stock Growers and Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District.
Hosts believe that the Ag Expo is vital for our county students to learn about agriculture and livestock production. Despite being in rural America, many of these students wouldn’t have the opportunity to be exposed to this vast industry if it were not for this event.
Students rotated through 10 stations to experience various aspects of agriculture. Those stations included Claiming your Herd, Weeds of the West, USDA Wildlife Services, Bureau of Land Management, Metal Rancher, Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District and Medicine Bow Conservation District.
Claiming your Herd allowed students to see branding irons, a live demonstration and learn why branding livestock is important.
Weeds of the West presented students with learning how the spread of noxious weeds can impact agriculture and recreation.
The USDA Wildlife Services presented various predators in our area, including pelts and skulls. The students learned how this agency can aid ranchers in protecting their livestock. Students learned about tools that veterinarians use and got a hands-on experience using some of those tools.
The Bureau of Land Management office shared with students ethical land use and the interaction between recreation and livestock production. They showed students how to read maps and where to find maps.
Another hands-on station was named Metal Rancher, where students got to learn that welding is just as important to get food on your table as other aspects. Students then got to try their hand at welding by “welding” together broken graham crackers with frosting.
The Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District showed students the relationship between rangelands and water—how ranching can impact water and how water can impact ranching.
The fourth graders learned “What’s so Great About Beef?” and learned some surprising facts about beef byproducts in things they consume or use every day.
Students left the Ag Expo with a souvenir tree from the Medicine Bow Conservation District.
Students learned what trees need to grow and learned how to read “tree cookies” to determine age and health.
Lastly, students got to watch a live presentation on working cow dogs herding cattle.
This event is cherished by many in the county with a mix of first-time participants and returning participants—all have similar thoughts. This event is memorable and important for all who attend.