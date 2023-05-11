CARBON COUNTY -- On Thursday, April 27, Carbon County fourth graders attended the 28th Annual Ag Expo hosted by Carbon County Stock Growers and Saratoga-Encampment-Rawlins Conservation District.

Hosts believe that the Ag Expo is vital for our county students to learn about agriculture and livestock production. Despite being in rural America, many of these students wouldn’t have the opportunity to be exposed to this vast industry if it were not for this event.

