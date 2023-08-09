RAWLINS — In the most recent edition of The City View, a newsletter and activity guide put out by the city of Rawlins, a write up about the upcoming Fire Prevention Week was included.
Set to be observed on Oct. 8-14, Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the weel of Oct. 9 “in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire,” according to the newsletter.
The fire began on Oct. 8, 1871, and killed over 250 people. The fire left 100,000 homeless and destroyed more than 17,400 structures.
It also burned over 2,000 acres of land.
“Since 1922, the NFPA has sponsored the public observance of Fire Prevention Week. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge pro- claimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in our country,” according to the newsletter. “During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.”
This year, the Fire Prevention Week’s campaign is “Cooking safety starts with you.”
The newsletter states that cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries.
“The good news is that you can prevent most cooking fires and burns,” it states. ‘Help keep your family safer with some simple but effective tips.”
The following list of tips were included:
- Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove. Keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner
- Watch what you heat. Set a timer to remind you that you are cooking.
- Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food and drinks are prepared. If cooking with your children, make sure to teach safety and supervise them at all times.
The Rawlins Fire Department will be visiting schools and other locations in October to promote fire safety.
