RAWLINS – Kelly Brendt, Mass Grading, a construction company in Rawlins, and Alisa Fontish were given the March 2023 Community Builder Award during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 21.
Volunteer committee member Jason Sehon said that he had gotten to meet them on a few of the projects that they’ve completed for the city.
“We had them do some ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) upgrades and handicap repairs to Rob Roy Park,” he said. “They very generously donated about $1,200 in materials and labor to build a handicap accessible ramp up to our picnic area.
“Not long after that, they came in to help us do some concrete repairs in preparation for the skate park to be delivered.”
According to Sehon, the Community Builder Award is a monthly award the city presents to local individuals, businesses, and organizations for their volunteer service, sponsorship, promotion of programs and events, outstanding service in the interest of the city and for other contributions significant to Rawlins’ quality of life.
Michael O’Brien, volunteer committee member, said, “About five years ago, Kelly Brendt and Alisa Fontish moved to Rawlins. Since then, they’ve started Mass Grading.”
O’Brien added that Brendt, Fontish and the Mass Grading crew have “done so much for the community.”
“In that short amount of time, they have helped the Rawlins Downtown Development Authority (DDA) with a couple of projects. They also donated money to the Teen Glow Halloween party,” O’Brien said. “They helped to buy wreaths from the swim team for Christmas, sponsored and helped during the derby and have sponsored a little league team.”
Additionally, he said that they have helped with the snow removal around Rawlins during the snowstorms “that have tried to cripple our community.”
‘While doing all of these things for the community, they also help the elderly around town with tasks and projects they may have had,’ O’Brien said.
When asked what drives him to do these things for the community, Brendt said it is “all of the great people that live here.”