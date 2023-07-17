Pictured above is Neal Martinez showing off his entry into the SummerFest Car and Bike Show.
RAWLINS – Cars, trucks and motorcycles lined one of the streets in downtown Rawlins as each entry waited to be judged for the SummerFest Car and Bike Show.
Rawlins resident Neal Martinez said that when he showed up to the SummerFest event, he didn’t initially have plans to enter into the car and bike show.
“I really didn’t enter into the car show right away,” he explained. “I parked across the street and people were encouraging me to enter.”
Martinez said that the main reason he entered was because the entry fee was going toward a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County.
“I didn’t care to win. I was just glad that it was for a good cause,” he said. “It’s a truck I use every day. It’s a 1976 Ford. I’ve had it since I was 19.”
Martinez said that he would classify himself as a car enthusiast, but he is more interested in motorcycles.
“I’ve had four Harleys over the last 35 years,” he said. “I have one left; it’s a trike.”
