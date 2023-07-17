Image one

Pictured above is Neal Martinez showing off his entry into the SummerFest Car and Bike Show. 

 Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips

RAWLINS – Cars, trucks and motorcycles lined one of the streets in downtown Rawlins as each entry waited to be judged for the SummerFest Car and Bike Show.

Rawlins resident Neal Martinez said that when he showed up to the SummerFest event, he didn’t initially have plans to enter into the car and bike show.

