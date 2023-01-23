CARBON COUNTY — The Saratoga Panthers continued their dominance on the hardwood over the weekend.
The Panthers, who went into the weekend as the No. 1 team in Class 1A, defeated a couple conference foes.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Saratoga came away with the tightly-contested victory over No. 4-ranked Cokeville. The Panthers won the game, 64-61. The next day, they took down Farson Eden at home in dominating fashion, 55-29.
With the pair of victories, the Panthers improve to 12-0 on the season.
As for the Lady Panthers, they too went 2-0 over the weekend. They upset No. 4-ranked Cokeville, 50-46, before taking down Farson Eden at home on Saturday, 53-29.
Sticking with Class 1A hoops, Little Snake River faced Rangley, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 19. Both the men and women won their respective contests. The men won, 48-42, and the women won, 37-36.
In Class 3A, Rawlins competed against Douglas and Wheatland.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the Outlaws lost to Douglas, which went into the matchup ranked No. 1 in the state for Class 3A, by a score of 67-37. Then on Saturday, the Outlaws squeaked out the victory, 44043.
The Lady Outlaws, however, lost both of their matchups.
Douglas, which also went to the game ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, defeated Rawlins, 55-11. On Saturday, Wheatland came away with the victory, 45-32.