Hoops

The Saratoga Panthers remain undefeated after defeating Farson Eden at home on Saturday, 55-29. Pictured is senior guard Grady Bartlett driving past his defender.

 Rawlins Times Photo by Tyler Johnson

CARBON COUNTY — The Saratoga Panthers continued their dominance on the hardwood over the weekend.

The Panthers, who went into the weekend as the No. 1 team in Class 1A, defeated a couple conference foes.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus