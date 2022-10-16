Image one

The McCloy family got in on the fall fun at the pumpkin patch during the third annual Fall Festival. 

Pictured from left to right are Brittney, Blakely, Bodie, Skyler and Stetson. 

 Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips

RAWLINS – Fall was in the air during the third annual Harvest Festival as local residents enjoyed all there was to offer during the event on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The festival was held at the pumpkin patch located at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.

