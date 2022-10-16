RAWLINS – Fall was in the air during the third annual Harvest Festival as local residents enjoyed all there was to offer during the event on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The festival was held at the pumpkin patch located at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.
Angelina Iacovetto, board secretary for the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce, organized the event alongside her sister, Rebecca.
“Overall, it was a really good day. We had a lot of people come out to the event,” Angelina said. “Next year, we’re hoping to add a pumpkin maze to the festival. I love Halloween, so getting to plan this event was right up my alley.”
Angelina said that there were plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
The pumpkin patch, which opened earlier this month, provided a picturesque backdrop for families to come by, pick out a pumpkin and grab some photos while doing so.
In the exhibit hall, there were lots of carnival games to participate in. Between the bean bag toss game and “eye on the spoon” game, there was lots of fun and laughter being had. Angelina said that they also added a golfing game into the mix to change things up for this year’s event.
Rebecca, owner of Rawlins in Motion, said that this year, the money from the carnival games will be going toward her dance team’s trip to New York in December. She said that Team Broadway will get the chance to dance on Broadway.
During the afternoon portion of the event, there was a costume contest and a trunk-or-treat event for the kids in attendance to participate in.
Angelina said that there were four businesses that signed up to participate in the trunk-or-treat event:
- Gem Cookie Co.
- Ki Cleaning Services
- Carbon County Visitor’s Council
- City Market
Carbon Mercantile was one of the vendors set up at the event and Wyo Lunch Box had a food truck set up at the festival.
In addition, kids at the festival also got the chance to take a pony ride. The Carbon County Cowpokes, a local horse club and drill team, provided the ponies and led each of the rides. Kalynn Arey, Bekah Lyon, Judy Lewis and Dawson Haeg were some of the club members that showed up to help out with the pony rides.
The pumpkin patch at the Carbon County Fairgrounds, located at 12 Daley St. in Rawlins, is located in the goat barn. It will be open until Oct. 31. It will be open Monday – Friday from 5 – 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
On Oct. 31, Angelina said that there will be a pumpkin smash event held at the pumpkin patch. It will cost $5 and she said that additional information about the pumpkin smash will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page in the days leading up to the event.
