RAWLINS – Larry Moore was presented with the June 2023 Community Builder Award during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Monday, June 5.

According to volunteer committee member Jason Sehon, the Community Builder Award is a monthly award the city presents to local individuals, businesses and organizations for their volunteer service, sponsorship, promotion of programs and events, outstanding service in the interest of the city and for other contributions significant to Rawlins’ quality of life.

