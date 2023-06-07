RAWLINS – Larry Moore was presented with the June 2023 Community Builder Award during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Monday, June 5.
According to volunteer committee member Jason Sehon, the Community Builder Award is a monthly award the city presents to local individuals, businesses and organizations for their volunteer service, sponsorship, promotion of programs and events, outstanding service in the interest of the city and for other contributions significant to Rawlins’ quality of life.
“The volunteer committee for June 2023 would like to award Larry Moore for all of his contributions to this wonderful community,” Sehon said.
City of Rawlins community relations/PIO Mira Miller said, “I am especially personally honored this evening to present the June Community Builder Award to Larry Moore. Mr. Moore is synonymous with the arts in our community. From his 38 years at Rawlins High School teaching English, drama and speech, to community arts, Mr. Moore has impacted thousands of lives.
Miller added that Moore moved to Rawlins when he was 12 years old and has considered it home for over 60 years since then.
“Mr. Moore currently serves on the museum foundation and board, is active in the Rawlins Cooperative Parish and the Rawlins Family Recreation Center. He sings in the community choir and is instrumental in keeping the Rawlins Cinema Club active,” she said.
Additionally, Moore has served on the library foundation and board, directed dramas for the Uplift Arts Council and led performances throughout the years.
“If there has been an opportunity to spread the joy of theater in our community, from nightly performances during the Tent City Historic Celebration to summer melodramas at the Sinclair Theater, to the filming of prison and more, you would find Mr. Moore leading the way,” Miller said. “As a teacher for 38 years here in Rawlins, Mr. Moore taught thousands of students in his classroom and in the auditorium.
“While in the schools, his students won numerous state awards and were invited to perform all over the world. He was the state thespian director and received State Drama Director of the Year. However, more importantly to me, Mr. Moore has always worked hard and supported the young adults here in his hometown every day.”
Miller went on to say, “He appreciates the supportive and friendly nature of our community and how we all pull together to support our school activities.
“He wants to remind people that no matter what your passion, you can be involved and find ways to contribute. Support local businesses and find your unique way to keep our community strong. Overall, when I think of Mr. Moore, I know he’s a true rock for our community.”