RAWLINS – The fifth annual Foundation Fun Scramble fundraising event will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course in Rawlins.

“The event consists of an online auction, Calcutta and a tournament,” said Stephanie Hinkle, marketing, communications and foundation director. “All 20 teams for this year’s tournament are full, but people can participate in the online auction through Aug. 24 and the Calcutta on the 24th is open to everyone!”

