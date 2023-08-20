RAWLINS – The fifth annual Foundation Fun Scramble fundraising event will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course in Rawlins.
“The event consists of an online auction, Calcutta and a tournament,” said Stephanie Hinkle, marketing, communications and foundation director. “All 20 teams for this year’s tournament are full, but people can participate in the online auction through Aug. 24 and the Calcutta on the 24th is open to everyone!”
The Calcutta will begin at 6 p.m. and will include a special auction item with proceeds going to the Tyeler Harris Memorial Scholarship.
“This is a new addition to our event that we are very honored to be able to incorporate,” Hinkle said. “In memory of Tyeler Harris, the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County EMT that died while on duty in December 2022, we have created a scholarship fund for others interested in becoming EMTs or paramedics.
“The metal and wood art piece, donated by Carbon County Higher Education, will be auctioned during the calcutta with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund.”
The tournament will be held on Friday, Aug. 25.
The proceeds from the Foundation Fun Scramble will be used for the “Health 360 Equipment Package.” It includes the following:
Portable sonosite ultrasound
Bladder scanner
Microbiology automated ID system
Hinkle said that the hospital’s foundation has been around since the 1980s.
“The MHCC Foundation has been in place since the mid 1980’s but has been revitalized over the course of the last five years, becoming a much more active board and committed to supporting the hospital,” she said.
She added that the annual golf tournament is the primary fundraiser for the foundation.
“However, we also have an online giving tool where individuals can make donations of any amount and state how they would like the funds used if they wish.,” she said. “We also have the ‘Tree of Life’ which is located in the hospital lobby. The tree is designed to memorialize the loss of a loved one, celebrate the birth of a child or cancer survivors. Leaves and rocks are available for purchase and then inscribed with the donor’s message of choice.”
Hinkle went on to say, “The Foundation serves as a support mechanism for the hospital, with the primary goal to support the hospital in their mission by helping with capital improvements and equipment needs that will enhance the level of healthcare available in Carbon County.”
