...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
North Platte River at Saratoga affecting Carbon County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 10 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...North Platte River at Saratoga.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Low lying areas in the Deer
Haven RV Park just north of Saratoga begin to be impacted by flood
waters. Water approaches low lying areas of homes along the river
in town. Water enters low lying areas of Veterans Island Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 7.65 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon and at Baggs
affecting Carbon County.
.Snowmelt will cause rises on the Little Snake River this week.
Rainfall mad to the rises.
For the Little Snake River...including Little Snake River near
Dixon...Moderate flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Moderate flooding occurs in many areas
throughout the town of Baggs. Moderate to major lowland flooding
occurs from Dixon to Baggs. Flood wave travel time to Baggs is
approximately 2 to 3 hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 10.6 feet Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.4 feet on 06/06/1995.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri
Little Snake River
Little Snake River near Dixo 9.5 MSG unknown 9.9 10.4 10.
8
&&
The Rawlins Children’s Choir, Rawlins Middle School and the Rawlins Music Academy will be sending selected students to participate in the 28th annual Festival of Children’s Voice’s on June 2 and 3. The students from the Rawlins Music Academy who are pictured are Paisyn Murry and Aspyn Bartlett. The students from the Rawlins Children's Choir who are pictured are Kenley Overstreet, Hennessy Majors, Rosalyn York, Kayden Weimer, Jayda Jacobs and Amelia Lamprecht. The students from Rawlins Middle School who are pictured are Kinsley Phillips, Kara Butler, Hope Garner, MaKatie McMullin, Anahi Candelaria, Zoey Combs, Lili Phipps, Wyatt Braig and Brooke Nott. Not pictured is Payton Jenkins.
RAWLINS – The Rawlins Children’s Choir, Rawlins Middle School and the Rawlins Music Academy will be sending selected students to participate in the 28th annual Festival of Children’s Voice’s on June 2 and 3.
According to Rawlins Elementary School music teacher and Rawlins Children's Choir director James Keldsen, the students will be performing in the Wyoming Children’s Honor Choir at the festival. The choir is comprised of 132 children that are around the ages of fourth grade up to the eighth grade.
Keldsen said that the Rawlins Children’s Choir will be sending Jayda Jacobs and Rosalyn York as soprano ones; Kayden Weimer and Hennessey Majors as soprano twos; Ameilia Lamprecht and Kenley Overstreet as altos.
Students from Rawlins Middle School that are being sent to the festival include: Anahi Candelaria, Peyton Jenkins, Zoey Combs and MaKatie McMullin as soprano ones; Lilli Phipps, Brooke Nott and Kinsley Phillips as soprano twos; Wyatt Braig, Kara Butler and Hope Garner as altos.
Andrew Miller is the choir director for Rawlins Middle School.
The Rawlins Music Academy will be sending Paisyn Murry as a soprano two and Aspyn Bartlett as an alto.
Lauren Hulit is the choir director at the Rawlins Music Academy.
The students that have been chosen to perform in the honor choir have been practicing over the past couple of months to prepare for their performances at the festival.
They will then have two days of rehearsals, June 2 and 3, in Buffalo, before the concert that will be presented on June 3, at 4 p.m., at the Buffalo High School Performing Arts Auditorium.
Keldsen said that the clinician for the choir is Dr. Holly Dalrymple – Wyoming American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) 2023 Children’s Honor Choir director.
“Dalrymple is an associate professor of music and the director of choral activities at Southwestern University (SU),” he said.
Additionally, Dalrymple conducts the SU Chorale and SU singers. She also has experience with directing middle and high school choral programs.