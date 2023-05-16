Image one

The Rawlins Children’s Choir, Rawlins Middle School and the Rawlins Music Academy will be sending selected students to participate in the 28th annual Festival of Children’s Voice’s on June 2 and 3. The students from the Rawlins Music Academy who are pictured are Paisyn Murry and Aspyn Bartlett. The students from the Rawlins Children's Choir who are pictured are Kenley Overstreet, Hennessy Majors, Rosalyn York, Kayden Weimer, Jayda Jacobs and Amelia Lamprecht. The students from Rawlins Middle School who are pictured are Kinsley Phillips, Kara Butler, Hope Garner, MaKatie McMullin, Anahi Candelaria, Zoey Combs, Lili Phipps, Wyatt Braig and Brooke Nott. Not pictured is Payton Jenkins.

 Photo courtesy of James Keldsen

According to Rawlins Elementary School music teacher and Rawlins Children's Choir director James Keldsen, the students will be performing in the Wyoming Children’s Honor Choir at the festival. The choir is comprised of 132 children that are around the ages of fourth grade up to the eighth grade.

