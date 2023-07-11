Little Snake River Museum director Lela Emmons said that the museum had a booth set up at the rodeo with activities like a roping station.
Amid the fun being had at the Platte River Rodeo, held on July 7 and 8, the Little Snake River Museum provided a plethora of fun activities and crafts for the kids in attendance to enjoy.
There were numerous activities for kids to enjoy at Little Snake River Museum's booth at the Platte River Rodeo.
The kids who stopped by the Little Snake River Museum booth at the Platte River Rodeo got the chance to pick from several costumes to dress up in.
It was all fun and games as kids picked from the costumes to take photos in at the Little Snake River Museum booth at the Platte River Rodeo.
There were some hands-on activities for kids to partake in at the Little Snake River Museum booth at the Platte River Rodeo.
There was lots of fun had at Little Snake River Museum's booth at the Platte River Rodeo!
There was also a fake barbershop set up at the Little Snake River Museum booth.
Kids got to dress up in costumes that were available at the Little Snake River Museum booth.
Even the little ones got in on the roping fun!
“It was really awesome,” she said. “We set up a roping station for the kids that came by our booth. They sat on fake saddles on barrels and got a prize if they were able to rope the fake animal.”
Emmons added that they also had costumes for the kids to pick from and try on to take photos in.
“They really enjoyed getting to dress up in the costumes,” she said.
At the booth, there were also opportunities for kids to practice leather tooling; there was also a fake barbershop set up.
“The kids got to pretend to be in a barbershop,” Emmons said. “They took turns using shaving cream and ‘shaving’ it off with tongue depressors.”
Also, there were crafts set up at the booth for the kids to make windmills and wind ribbons.
