Food Bank of Wyoming is gearing up for an impactful Hunger Action Month®, including ways you can get involved. Hunger Action Month® is Feeding America's nationwide awareness drive, designed to mobilize the public to take action in addressing hunger. This annual, month-long campaign brings attention to the reality of food insecurity in the United States and promotes ways for individuals across the U.S. to get involved in the movement to ensure everyone has enough to eat every day.
In Wyoming, 1 in 9 people and 1 in 8 children face hunger; but when our Wyoming neighbors thrive, we all thrive. In Fiscal Year 2023, Food Bank of Wyoming distributed over 9 million pounds of food across the state, which is equivalent to nearly 8 million meals. Food Bank of Wyoming calls you to take action this September so our Wyoming neighbors have access to nutritious food and futures that thrive.
How You Can Take Action
Food Bank of Wyoming takes action against hunger in the community every day, week, and month of the year. During Hunger Action Month®, they’re extending this call to action to each of you. The most powerful way to help your neighbors is to give financially. All month long, Powder River Energy Foundation, with the support of Powder River Energy Corporation, CoBank, and Basin Electric, is offering to match any financial gift made to Food Bank of Wyoming up to $25,000. This means every $1 donated will provide enough food for six meals! Additionally, mark your calendars for Hunger Action Day on September 15th where you can take advantage of a 3X flash match where every dollar will provide nine meals and be matched up to $10,000.
Other ways to take action against hunger this month include creating a virtual Hunger Action Month food drive, volunteering your time, and directing anyone you know in need of food to the Food Bank of Wyoming website to find their nearest distribution site.
"The reality is that hunger exists statewide. Hunger Action Month® is a time where we can take action together to help reduce hunger in our own communities. Food Bank of Wyoming relies on your help to ensure food gets to anyone that needs it. With $1 providing 6 meals during Hunger Action Month®, every dollar makes a huge difference. And every dollar raised in Wyoming stays in Wyoming," said Rachel Bailey, Food Bank of Wyoming’s executive director.
Hunger Action Month® shows how every action, big or small, brings us one step closer to a Wyoming where no one goes without a meal. Help your neighbors by donating or volunteering during Hunger Action Month®. Your inspired support fuels our mission!
