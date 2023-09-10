Hunger Action Month
Photo courtesy of Food Bank of Wyoming

Food Bank of Wyoming is gearing up for an impactful Hunger Action Month®, including ways you can get involved. Hunger Action Month® is Feeding America's nationwide awareness drive, designed to mobilize the public to take action in addressing hunger. This annual, month-long campaign brings attention to the reality of food insecurity in the United States and promotes ways for individuals across the U.S. to get involved in the movement to ensure everyone has enough to eat every day.

In Wyoming, 1 in 9 people and 1 in 8 children face hunger; but when our Wyoming neighbors thrive, we all thrive. In Fiscal Year 2023, Food Bank of Wyoming distributed over 9 million pounds of food across the state, which is equivalent to nearly 8 million meals. Food Bank of Wyoming calls you to take action this September so our Wyoming neighbors have access to nutritious food and futures that thrive.

